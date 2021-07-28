Expect a mixed bag of showers and sunshine for the next few days, while things look slightly better for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

“Today it’s cloudier in the north and there are sunny spells further south, and that’s how the story will tend to continue,” said forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock.

Those attending the Galway Races this week are advised to bring the umbrellas, as scattered outbreaks of rain will come over Connacht from the north on Thursday, with some heavy and possibly thundery bursts. The best of the sun will be felt further south.

Tomorrow will bring more scattered showers and sunny spells, with forecasters noting temperatures will stay between 15 and 19 degrees.

“Tomorrow there’ll be scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly over Ulster and north Leinster or midland areas, and there’ll be scattered showers further south,” said Andrew.

“There is a chance of later on in the day some heavy showers building up along southern coasts,

There will be more in the way of sunny spells developing across all areas later in the day tomorrow, but there is the chance of isolated thunderstorms affecting southern coasts towards the evening.

“But there’s a bit of uncertainty on that, so it’s something we’re keeping an eye on,” he added.

On Friday, clouds and showery spells of rain will be widespread, with it being driest in the southeast.

Temperatures will be cooler than average for the time of year, at 15 to 18 degrees. Those showers will be confined to the southwest by night-time, and mist and fog will settle in.

Lowest temperatures on Friday night will be 10 to 13 degrees.

Coming into the ‘long weekend’, while scorching sunshine doesn’t seem to be on the cards, there will be less rain and mild sunshine will start to break through.

“There will be a good bit of cloud around. There’ll be some sunny spells, but unfortunately there won’t be wall to wall sunshine,” said Andrew.

The weekend will be dry with sunny spells and well scattered showers - most of these occurring on Saturday.

“The general trend then from Friday through to the bank holiday weekend is still in a showery regime, but it won’t be as intense. Temperatures generally in the 15 to 19 range on Saturday, or a little bit warmer, we could see 20 or 21 degrees,” said Andrew.