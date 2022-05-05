It will be a mixed bag of sun and rain for Thursday and Friday before a weekend of fine weather and temperatures in the mid to high teens.

Thursday will begin with scattered patches of drizzle before light rain extends across the country during the afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann said sunny intervals will also develop as the day progresses and it will be warm and humid with high temperatures of 14C to 18C.

A band of persistent rain will sweep down across the country on Thursday night but parts of the south and east will remain dry until morning. It will continue to be humid and mild with lows of 8C-11C.

“A wet start to Friday as rain, heavy in places with some thundery downpours possible, gradually clearing southeastwards later in the afternoon,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“Sunny spells and well scattered showers from later in the morning in the northwest will follow in the clearance. Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C in light to moderate southwesterly winds, gradually veering northwesterly behind the rain”.

Largely settled conditions will reign this weekend and it will be milder than average for the time of year with temperatures in the mid to high-teens generally.

Saturday will be a largely dry day but becoming cloudy from the west through the morning with a few patches of light rain and drizzle. Temperatures will reach 18C in places with sunny spells.

“Sunday will begin with a good deal of cloud at first with outbreaks of rain tracking eastwards across the country, becoming patchier as it does so. Sunny spells will follow through the morning and afternoon as good dry intervals develop.

"Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C in light to moderate southwesterly breezes,” the forecaster said.