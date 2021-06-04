Kamila Kanceviciute (6) from Ashbourne Co.Meath is surrounded by the colour of roses in bloom in the rose garden of St. Annes Park in Clontarf. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Making a splash: Bathers enjoy the recent sunny weather at the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin. Photo: steve humphreys

Mother Nature is set to deliver for pandemic-weary Irish families, with long-range weather forecasters indicating Ireland is in for some glorious June and July sunshine.

The fine weather is set to prove a godsend for the Irish tourism and hospitality industry, with staycation bookings set to soar amid the upbeat weather outlook.

Met Éireann indicated while the June bank holiday weekend will be a mixture of sunshine and showers, with the best of the weather on Sunday, there is much better weather on the near horizon.

The State forecaster indicated the period of June 8 to 24 will see a high-pressure zone settle over northern Europe – with Ireland likely to enjoy warm conditions and bright sunshine, particularly from late next week.

Met Éireann cautioned such long-range forecasts can prove uncertain and warned people to be cautious when making specific plans beyond the 10-day prediction period.

“The current indications suggest that the high-pressure zone from the Azores will remain dominant over northern Europe for this period from June 11. This will keep conditions largely settled and warm or even very warm over Ireland.

“Temperatures should continue to trend above normal early on in the period, though confidence decreases later, with a possible low-pressure system feeding up thundery rain from the Bay of Biscay.”

CarlowWeather’s Alan O’Reilly agreed Ireland should see good conditions from about June 12 or 13. “The two main weather models are both showing an Azores high pushing up in 10 days’ time.

Read More

“Ten days is a long time in weather forecasting, but when both agree it helps give us confidence. It is looking good with warm weather – but that can change, so it is ‘wait and see’ for now.”

Long-range weather forecaster, Accuweather, is much more bullish about the conditions over Ireland for late June and July.

Accuweather has predicted temperatures of 21C or 22C coupled with good sunshine for at least 15 of the 31 days in July.

However, families will first have to endure mixed weather for the June bank holiday weekend, with some spells of good sunshine but a risk of showers, some quite heavy, on both Saturday and Monday.

Met Éireann’s Andrew Doran-Sherlock said Sunday is set to offer the best of the bank holiday weather.

“It will be a mostly dry start on Friday with sunny spells, but clouds will thicken from the west with outbreaks of light rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties. It will hold drier further east with some sunny spells and highs of 15C to 18C degrees.

“Saturday will begin with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly over Ulster, the midlands and north Leinster, which will gradually clear through the morning and afternoon, with dry and sunny conditions later.

"Sunday will be a dry day, apart from isolated showers, with sunny spells.”