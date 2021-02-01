Milder rainy weather on the way but North gets ice and snow warning

Fionn, Juno, Olive and Rohan Fallon with dogs Ro and Cara at Glendalough, Co Wicklow, yesterday. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Lockdown-weary householders were warned to brace themselves for a wash-out week with heavy, prolonged showers set to replace frost, ice and snow.

The early part of the week will prove a contrast in weather – with milder but showery conditions in the south yet a continued risk of frost, ice and snow across the north.

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning remained in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath until 6pm yesterday.

It will become much milder from today with temperatures well above freezing.

However, icy conditions over northern areas have prompted the UK Met Office to issue a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for tomorrow.

Wash-out: Toss Byrne's Bar in Wexford

Wash-out: Toss Byrne's Bar in Wexford

Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry could see snow with a risk of widespread ice causing challenging travel conditions.

The warning will be valid for the six counties from midnight tonight until midnight tomorrow.



Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority again urged people to drive with care as the threat of snow and ice is replaced by the possibility of spot-flooding given the heavy showers forecast for the week ahead.

Today will prove to be a very wet day with heavy, wintry rain showers spreading across Leinster, Connacht and Munster.

“Heavy rain will extend from the Atlantic to the southwest later in the afternoon,” a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

“The highest afternoon temperatures will be of 7C to 11C, remaining cooler over Ulster with highs of just 2C to 5C.

“Monday night will see a band of heavy rain move north-eastwards across the country as southerly winds freshen.

“There will be rain – possibly turning wintry in the north – followed by frequent blustery showers from the southwest and lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C.

Easterly storms lash the coast. Waves break over the harbour wall in Bray. Photo: John Murphy

Easterly storms lash the coast. Waves break over the harbour wall in Bray. Photo: John Murphy

“Tuesday will be wet and breezy with frequent showers merging to longer spells of rain. Some showers may have hail, with wintry falls possible in north Ulster.

“Tuesday night will see rain turn heavy and persistent at times, most likely over the west and north with showers and clear spells elsewhere.

“It will be windy, especially near western and southern coasts with strong and gusty southwest winds and lowest temperatures of 4C.”

It will continue wet and breezy on Wednesday with frequent showers or longer spells of rain and the best of any dry spells will be in Leinster.

A resident puts up sandbags in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo: Garry O'Neill

A resident puts up sandbags in Arklow, Co Wicklow. Photo: Garry O'Neill

“Wednesday night will remain breezy with showery rain in all areas and a risk of hail in the east though it will feel a little colder with temperatures of around 3C,” the spokesperson said.

“Thursday will also be wet with widespread showers and a risk of hail with highest

temperatures of 7C to 10C.”

Friday will see further showers. However, the good news is that Saturday is set to boast finer weather with brighter, drier conditions.

Irish Independent