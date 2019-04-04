MET Éireann has warned of a "raw" day of weather ahead as heavy rain, hail and thunder is in store for most of Ireland.

Met Éireann warns of 'raw' weather conditions as temperatures to plummet to -3C

The national forecaster says temperatures will drop as low as -3C tonight, while today will be a cold and breezy with gusty northeasterly winds.

Counties in the east will see more heavy rain today, while there will also be a risk of hail, thunder, sleet and hill snow.

But it's not all bad news as there will be outbreaks of sunshine in between the chilly and unsettled conditions.

Temperatures are expected to be between 5 and 9 degrees.

Friday will see more sleet and rain in the east which will gradually move towards the west.

The weekend will see warmer and drier conditions, with temperatures rising to 14C in parts of the country.

Saturday in particular will be a drier, brighter and milder day across the country with sunny spells.

Next will be a bit of a mixed bag, with scattered outbreaks of showery rain, long dry spells with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Temperatures will be in between the 10 and 13C range next week.

