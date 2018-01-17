News Weather

Wednesday 17 January 2018

Met Éireann now issue two new weather warnings as snow, ice and strong winds hit parts of the country

Met Éireann has issued two new weather warnings

There are warnings about snow and ice as Ireland is in the grip of wintry weather
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Met Éireann has issued two new weather warnings with snow, ice and strong winds set to hit parts of the country.

A status orange weather warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The latest weather warning will come into effect at 6pm tonight until midday on Thursday.

The warning comes as an Atlantic depression is set to bring scattered snow showers to northern parts of the country.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Leinster.

The alert will come into place at 5pm today until 3am on Thursday.

Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110 km/h, and high seas along Atlantic coasts have a risk of coastal flooding.

Met Eireann forecaster Clara Finkele said that although Storm Fionn has passed over Ireland, we should brace ourselves for strong winds and heavy rain.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio One, she said: "Winds will further moderate this afternoon ahead of the next depression early this evening, do check for further warnings on Met Eireann's website.

"Heavy and persistent rain and winds will increase to gale force along the west coast .

Read more: Storm Fionn aftermath: Thousands of people without power, snow and strong winds forecast

"Rain will spread further inland this evening and possibly turn to sleet and snow over Ulster and north Leinster this evening and tonight, when it will become very windy.

"However in the north, rain will turn to snow and sleet, with a risk of significant accumulations of snow.

"We can expect lowest temperatures of zero to 4 degrees, with a risk of frost this evening.

"Temperatures will be very mild for a time over midnight over the southern half of the country."

Meanwhile thousands of homes are without power this morning after last night's storm.

A number of ferry sailings have been delayed or cancelled. Passengers are advised to check with their carrier before travelling.

Online Editors

