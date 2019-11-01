Met Éireann issues weather warnings for six counties

Met Eireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warning for six counties.

The weather forecaster put a Status Yellow rainfall warning in place for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick and a Status Yellow wind warning for Wexford, Cork and Waterford.

The rainfall warning will be in place from Friday afternoon to midnight on Saturday, with rainfall amounts of 30mm to 60mm expected. The forecaster said Co Kerry will be hit with the most rainfall, especially in mountainous areas.

The wind warning for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford is from 11pm tonight to 6am Saturday morning.

Met Eireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said rain will be heavy and persistent later on tonight and tomorrow.

"There's a fair amount of rain on the way. There's heavy showers moving across the country at the moment and they're going to continue. There will be longer spells of rain in many places tomorrow but most especially later on tonight and in the south west of the country.

"That rain will become quite heavy and persist for a while. We issued yellow level warnings for counties Cork, Limerick, Kerry, and Clare. Of these warnings Kerry will get the highest amounts." Mr Murphy said.

"The weather is unsettled for the weekend, with showers and longer spells of rain at times."

As for the wind warning, the forecaster said a depression moving in over Ireland tonight will generate strong winds along the south coast and the south west coast.

The winds will be strongest in coastal areas of Cork and Kerry.

Sunday will still bring showers and cloudy conditions with temperatures reaching between 10 to 12 degrees.

