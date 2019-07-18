MET Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for 10 counties as thundery downpours are expected to hit the west of Ireland and parts of the midlands.

Met Éireann issues weather warning for 10 counties as thundery downpours to hit

Heavy rain is expected to fall in Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford and Westmeath.

The Status Yellow warning will come into effect at 8am Friday and remain in place until 8pm that night.

The national forecaster says the thundery downpours could lead to accumulations of between 25 and 40mm with the risk of localised flooding.

Elsewhere, rain will become widespread and heavy on Friday morning.

The showers will possibly be accompanied by hail, with thunderstorms also occurring in areas.

Brighter conditions with showers will develop in southern areas by the afternoon and extend north eastwards through the course of the day.

Temperatures will hit highs of 22 degrees in most counties, except the north west where they will range between 16 and 17 degrees.

In good news, Saturday is looking mainly dry with sunny spells with temperatures again hitting highs of 22 degrees.

Sunday will be a "breezy day" with outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy in the west and north.

Met Eireann says Sunday will be a humid night and rain will affect many areas, heaviest in the west.

Online Editors