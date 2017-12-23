Met Éireann issues two weather warnings with hours to go until Christmas Eve
Met Éireann have issued two separate weather warnings with just hours to go until Christmas Eve.
Forecasters are warning of "strong and gusty" winds across the west and north-west, in counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.
The status yellow wind warning will be in place from 00.01 on Christmas Eve, but Santa Claus should be confident in his country-wide trip as the warning expires at 8pm on Sunday evening.
"Southwesterly winds will become strong and gusty, especially near coastal fringes," a forecaster advised.
Heavy rain is also expected in the north-west, with possible spot flooding expected on Christmas morning.
Met Éireann have issued a status yellow warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 9am on Christmas Eve.
The warning will remain in place until 9am on Christmas morning.
Forecasters said period of "heavy rain" are to be expected through Christmas Eve and overnight and for a time on Christmas morning.
They also predict local spot flooding.
Online Editors