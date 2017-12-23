Met Éireann issues two weather warnings with hours to go until Christmas Eve

Forecasters are warning of "strong and gusty" winds across the west and north-west, in counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

The status yellow wind warning will be in place from 00.01 on Christmas Eve, but Santa Claus should be confident in his country-wide trip as the warning expires at 8pm on Sunday evening.

"Southwesterly winds will become strong and gusty, especially near coastal fringes," a forecaster advised.