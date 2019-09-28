Met Éireann issues rainfall warning as week of unsettled weather ahead

Keep the umbrellas at hand as the current unsettled weather across the country is set to continue over the weekend and into next week, with a risk of spot flooding tonight.

Keep the umbrellas at hand as the current unsettled weather across the country is set to continue over the weekend and into next week, with a risk of spot flooding tonight.

“There will be unsettled weather this weekend, with a rainfall warning in place for the south and south west tonight but it will clear in the morning,” a forecaster from Met Éireann told Independent.ie.

There will be a mix of cloudy and sunny spells with the showers, with temperatures reaching between 14 and 16 degrees. Tonight the rain will spread northwards into Connacht and Ulster.

“There’s a risk of spot flooding in some areas from the rain tonight and it might happen again on Monday but it will clear,” said the forecaster.

Met Éireann today issued a rainfall warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

Up to 35mm of rain is expected.

The warning comes into effect at 5pm this evening and will remain in place until 7am Sunday.

Sunday will be sunnier after some rain and drizzle in the morning, with temperatures reaching as high as 17 degrees and some moderate northwest winds.

However, “persistent and heavy” rain will sweep across the country on Monday.

“There’s unsettled weather coming in from the Atlantic and there’ll be another episode of wet weather on Monday and Monday night,” the Met Éireann spokesperson said. Temperatures will remain between 13 and 17 degrees.

Some areas are also at risk of spot flooding on Monday night.

After Monday, it will be bright with some showers, with highest temperatures of 17 degrees on Tuesday and 14 degrees on Wednesday.

However, there’s no improvement on the horizon with Met Éireann forecasting “more wet and windy weather for the second half of the week”.

Keep the umbrellas at hand as the current unsettled weather across the country is set to continue over the weekend and into next week, with a risk of spot flooding tonight.

“There will be unsettled weather this weekend, with a rainfall warning in place for the south and south west tonight but it will clear in the morning,” a forecaster from Met Éireann told Independent.ie.

There will be a mix of cloudy and sunny spells with the showers, with temperatures reaching between 14 and 16 degrees. Tonight the rain will spread northwards into Connacht and Ulster.

“There’s a risk of spot flooding in some areas from the rain tonight and it might happen again on Monday but it will clear,” said the forecaster.

Sunday will be sunnier after some rain and drizzle in the morning, with temperatures reaching as high as 17 degrees and some moderate northwest winds.

However, “persistent and heavy” rain will sweep across the country on Monday.

“There’s unsettled weather coming in from the Atlantic and there’ll be another episode of wet weather on Monday and Monday night,” the Met Éireann spokesperson said. Temperatures will remain between 13 and 17 degrees.

Some areas are also at risk of spot flooding on Monday night.

After Monday, it will be bright with some showers, with highest temperatures of 17 degrees on Tuesday and 14 degrees on Wednesday.

However, there’s no improvement on the horizon with Met Éireann forecasting “more wet and windy weather for the second half of the week”.

Online Editors