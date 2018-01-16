Met Éireann issues FOUR weather warnings as Storm Fionn makes its approach

Met Éireann have issued four separate warnings as weather bomb Storm Fionn makes its approach towards Ireland and the UK.

Forecasters predict a sub-zero winter storm which will send gales and polar showers across Ireland from today, with high risks of flooding on Atlantic coasts. However, the UK is expected to bear the brunt of the predicted weather bomb Storm Fionn.

Met Éireann have issued a Status Orange wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry. The Atlantic coastal counties can expect winds speeds of up to 80km/h and gusts of up to 120km/h.

Update : Status yellow warning for wind For Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Winds will be strongest near the coasts and there is also a risk of flooding. The warning will remain in place from 3pm on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday morning.

"This evening and for a time tonight, Storm Fionn will bring very strong westerly winds to Atlantic coastal counties," the warning reads. The weather crew have also issued three Status Yellow warnings, including a wind warning and a snow-ice warning.

Here's the Rain & Snow forecast for the next 36 hours from the Met Éireann high resolution model - Harmonie - until Wednesday afternoon.

Rain = blue to red

Snow = white

The wind warning is for all counties in Leinster, and Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford. "Today and tonight, westerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of up to 55 and 65km/h, with gusts of up to 110km/h," a spokesperson said.

The warning is ongoing and will remain in place until 3am Wednesday morning.

Read more: Experts' warning on deadly flu as country braces itself for Arctic blast The snow-ice warning is focused on Ulster and Connacht and is ongoing, it will remain in place until 3am on Wednesday morning.

A number of schools across Northern Ireland have been forced to close as a result of the snow. There has been treacherous conditions across Northern Ireland on Tuesday as snow hit. Roads became impassable and the Ambulance Service reported 10 crashes by 10.30am.

The weather warning for the province has been upgraded to amber. Finally, Met Éireann have also issued a Status Yellow weather advisory for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick and warned of coastal flooding.

The warning reads; "High or very high seas are going to affect the Atlantic seaboard over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding." The country is now bracing itself for wintry showers and snow over the next two days. Meanwhile, Liz Walsh - forecaster for Met Éireann - told the Irish Independent that the weather warnings will be updated regularly.

"The weather has proven to be a very mobile situation. "A combination of winter showers, hail and thunder will often result in very strong down drafts and collective wind gusts. "These can be damaging and we're really keeping an eye on how it evolves," she said.

Ms Walsh added that there's a risk of snow in all parts of the country from today. "There's a risk almost everywhere for snow, but it will accumulate in Connacht and Ulster. It will possibly progress further south [this evening]. "It's touch and go for Dublin, but I think we will see sleety showers and gusty winds, but it won't be anything as bad as what is expected on the Atlantic seaboard."

Temperatures are due to rise on Wednesday, before they plummet again.

Online Editors