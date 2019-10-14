Met Éireann issue flood warnings as heavy rain threatens travel chaos

The week is set for a cold and wet start, with a rainfall warning in place for 20 counties.

The week is set for a cold and wet start, with a rainfall warning in place for 20 counties.

Heavy rain will batter Ireland over the coming days and parts of the country are expected to be liable to flooding as the wet weather sets in.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning, which began yesterday evening, will remain in place until midnight tonight.

The weather warning is set to affect all counties in Munster and Connacht, as well as counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Westmeath.

Forecasters warn that heavy rainfall will occur with the potential for frequent heavy downpours.

There is also potential for travel disruption in the next two days, as well as flooding on already saturated or waterlogged grounds.

"Heavy rainfall expected during the period with some heavy bursts occurring in short intervals of time.

"There is potential for flooding," the warning said.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow marine warning was in place last night, with south-east winds expected to reach force six or even higher in coastal areas from Carnsore Point to Valentia and to Erris Head.

The British Met Office has warned that two inches of rain are likely to fall in the space of 12 hours today.

According to Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea, the heavy rain and blustery showers seen in many areas yesterday will continue over the coming days.

"The main feature of the next couple of days will be the heavy rainfall but there won't be any extreme weather," Mr O'Shea said.

"There's passing heavy showers and heavy rain countrywide. While strong winds won't be of concern, parts of the country may be at risk of flooding."

Thundery showers will affect the west of the country early on today, and the rain is then expected to move east.

"It will clear up after Tuesday but there still be some passing showers, but it will be predominantly dry," Mr O'Shea added.

Tomorrow is due to be wet and windy too with strong gusts along coasts in the south and a cold night.

Irish Independent