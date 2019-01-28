Met Éireann issue five-day weather warning and forecast 'snow, sleet and widespread frost'

FORECASTERS have issued a yellow warning for the week ahead, warning of snow, sleet and widespread frost.

The warning comes after a wintry weekend which saw 10,000 households and businesses across the country without electricity yesterday morning as a result of strong winds and rain.

According to Met Éireann, temperatures will drop as low as -3C.

Met Éireann are warning of a "very cold" week ahead with "scattered wintry showers, frequent across the southwest, west and north."

They continued; "Some accumulations of snow are expected. There will be widespread frost at night with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

"There is the possibility of a more significant spell of sleet/snow on Thursday."

The warning was issued this morning and comes into effect on Tuesday morning at 6am. It will remain in place until Saturday at 6pm.

Forecasters said they will update the warning at 10am tomorrow morning.

"Tuesday will be very cold. In the morning, rain and sleet will clear eastwards with sunshine and wintry showers following for the rest of the day," a Met Éireann forecaster said this morning.

"Some of the showers will be of snow, especially in Connacht and Ulster and on high ground. Highest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty west to northwest winds."

This morning, much of Leinster and Ulster will be dry with frost, ice and fog patches, these gradually clearing later. Cloudier to the west and south with patchy rain. Showers will spread from the west this afternoon. Cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees. pic.twitter.com/voWG5SpDjD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 28, 2019

Severe frost and ice patches are expected widespread across the country on Tuesday night coming into Wednesday morning, which could see snow in some areas.

"Wednesday will continue very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Some will be sleet or snow, especially in northern areas and on hills and mountains.

"Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with mostly light west to northwest breezes. On Wednesday night, severe frost and icy patches will develop.

"Thursday will start off mainly dry. Rain, sleet and snow will gradually spread from the southwest. It will be very cold with temperatures of just 2 to 6 degrees and moderate to fresh easterly winds. Frost and ice will develop on Thursday night along with further wintry showers."

Over the weekend, the band Bastille were forced to postpone their gig in Dublin tonight owing to severe weather on the Irish Sea.

As a result of cancelled crossings, the group’s equipment could not be shipped in time for the show.

Earlier in the month, Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Walsh warned of "sudden stratospheric warming" at the start of January, which was predicted to have an impact on temperatures towards the end of the month.

"If the resulting high pressure systems become established over Scandinavia or Greenland, such a synoptic pattern could lead to bitterly cold air from eastern Europe/Russia pushing in over Ireland, as happened in late February/March of last year," Ms Walsh said.

"As we approach the end of January, though, the guidance suggests an increased risk of colder than average weather with frost and ice likely to be more prevalent than of late.

"Whether we will get the synoptic set-up which could result in snowfall remains highly uncertain."

Online Editors