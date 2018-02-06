Met Éireann issue ANOTHER weather warning as cold snap continues

Forecasters have issued yet another weather warning as the cold snap continues to grip the country.

Met Éireann issued a low temperature warning this afternoon, which is due to take hold from 4pm Tuesday afternoon until 4am Wednesday morning.

The warning reads; "Extremely cold after dark and into daytime Wednesday. Air temperatures will fall back to -3 or -4 degrees, coldest away from the Atlantic, and even colder over lying snow. " The warning comes as forecasters warn that the cold snap is now set to continue for the rest of the week.

Cold, bright & breezy today, Tuesday, with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. The showers will be most frequent in the W&N with drier & brighter conditions prevailing in the east and southeast. Highs of just 3 to 5°C, and feeling colder in the gusty northwest winds. pic.twitter.com/EgflaVppcc — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 6, 2018

A nationwide Status Yellow snow and ice warning came into effect this morning - with up to 3cm of snow expected by dawn. It was the second snow-ice warning to hit the country within 24 hours.

And there is no relief due, as Met Éireann predicts the "raw" weather to continue until at least Sunday. Speaking on RTE Radio One this morning, forecaster Liz Walsh said the "cold, wintry shower episodes" will "lead to further snow".

The thin band of sleet and snow was moving across the country yesterday evening. Photo: Met Éireann

"It is set to be very cold, especially in the midlands and the east," Ms Walsh said. "Temperatures tonight will drop to -4 and -5 degrees.

"This will in turn allow a freezing fog to develop. It'll be less cold near the Atlantic seaboard, with patchy rain and drizzle.

"Wednesday will turn into a damp, cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle."

"And the undulating pattern between cold and less cold will continue until Sunday." Temperatures dropped to just -2C with bitter north-westerly winds last night.

But Met Éireann forecaster John Eagleton said the snowfall will be nothing compared to the 'Big Freeze' experienced during the winter of 2010-11 that brought much of the country to a standstill. "I don't expect it to be a major problem," he told the Irish Independent last night.

"Even total amounts will be relatively small." However, frost will be an issue for much of the country today as sub-zero temperatures overnight will leave roads and footpaths slippery. Black ice could also be a problem for drivers on the roads today, according to Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority.

"Just because there's no snow on the roads, don't think 'we've dodged this one'," he said.

Irish Independent