Met Éireann’s Status Yellow snow and ice warning remains in place this morning for five counties.

The alert, which covers counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Leitrim and Sligo, is valid until noon.

The national forecaster said lying snow and freezing temperatures in these parts overnight could lead to falls of sleet and snow this morning with some temporary accumulations.

Potential impacts include icy roads and paths in some areas as well as hazardous travelling conditions.

A separate Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford comes into effect at 4pm and is valid until 6am on Thursday.

Met Éireann said prolonged rainfall through Wednesday and overnight may lead to localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions in affected areas.

Meanwhile, it will be cloudy this morning as rain in the southwest and west extends to all areas by lunchtime, preceded by some local sleet or snow with some temporary accumulations possible.

It will continue to be wet through the afternoon and evening with poor driving conditions.

The rain will be heavy in places resulting in some spot flooding. Afternoon temperatures will range between 2C and 5C in the north, and between 7C and 11C generally.

Fresh and gusty south to southeast winds will later veer southerly.

Thursday will see a cloudy, mild and breezy start with rain clearing in northern and eastern parts.

Sunny spells and scattered showers will develop from afternoon, some heavy and prolonged.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 12C and 15C or 16C in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

St Patrick's Day will be a showery day with sunny spells, some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged.

It will be relatively mild with highest temperatures ranging between 12C and 15C or 16C, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

On Saturday, rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered showers later in the day, there will be mixed conditions with clear spells and showers with highest temperatures between 9C and 13C.



