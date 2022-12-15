Met Éireann’s Status Orange low temperature warning remains as severe frost grips the country

Horses graze in a snow covered field near Glencullen, Co Dublin on Sunday. Photo: Damien Storan.

A Met Éireann Status Orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place this morning for 19 counties.

The alert covers counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.

It is valid until noon today while the same warning will come back into force at 6pm this evening for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht and will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

The national forecaster said it will be extremely cold on Thursday night with temperatures below -5C expected widely, leading to severe frost and ice.

Meanwhile, today will be very cold, sunny and mainly dry with just a few wintry showers in the north and northwest.

Temperatures will remain below freezing in some parts of the midlands throughout much of the day with afternoon temperatures ranging between 0C and 3C generally but rising a few degrees higher on coastal fringes in light northwesterly winds.

It will be mainly dry tonight, but some freezing fog will develop, mostly in the Midlands, as winds fall light and variable.

Lowest temperatures again widely reaching -5C and reaching -7C or -8C in some Midland areas.

On Friday morning any freezing fog will gradually clear inland, it will start mainly dry with isolated showers developing in the west and northwest.

The showers will become heavier and more widespread over the western half of the country during the afternoon with the chance of a few isolated thunderstorms and small hail near northwest coasts.

The showers will likely fall as rain near the coasts, transitioning to sleet and snow further inland.

It will still be very cold with afternoon highs at best inland ranging from 0C to 3C, and a couple of degrees higher on the coast in mostly light to moderate southwesterly winds.

The national forecaster said after a cool start to the weekend, it will become much milder, wet and blustery by Sunday before gradually becoming cooler and somewhat more settled through the course of next week.

Outbreaks of mostly rain and sleet will continue on Saturday morning but will generally become confined to coastal counties in the afternoon as good sunny spells develop.

It will be coldest across the northern half of the country with highest temperatures between 1C and 3C but rising up to between 4C and 8C in the south in mostly light southerly breezes.

On Sunday, the rain, preceded by some sleet with snow on higher ground will turn heavy at times as it pushes up across the country in the morning.

This will be followed by scattered showers from the south through the afternoon.

While it will become milder everywhere, afternoon highs will range between 4C and 8C in the north to 10C to 13C further south as moderate to fresh southeasterly winds veer southerly and temperatures continue to rise in northern parts through the evening.