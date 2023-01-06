Met Éireann’s forecast for this weekend’s weather

Today will be a mainly dry day with a cloudy start and a few isolated showers, Met Éireann has forecast.

Showers will affect western and southern areas, but some bright spells will develop in the east.

During the afternoon cloud will increase as a band of rain moves in across Atlantic coastal counties.

The rain will gradually spread east across the country by evening with highest temperatures between 7C and 10C in fresh southerly winds.

It will turn cooler overnight with lowest temperatures between 3C and 6C with fresh and blustery southerly winds.

The rain will clear before dawn followed by isolated showers for Atlantic coastal counties.

There will be a wet and blustery start across the country on Saturday as a band of rain moves off into the Irish Sea followed by scattered showers feeding in from the west.

There will be some brighter spells during the afternoon in the east before the cloud builds and showers become more widespread.

Winds strengthening too with very strong southwesterlies expected from the afternoon in the north and west with highest temperatures between 7C and 10C.

Met Éireann said conditions will be very unsettled with wet and windy weather as low pressure dominates over the weekend and into next week.

The strong and blustery winds will persist on Sunday morning with fresh to strong westerlies feeding in widespread showers along Atlantic coastal counties, some spreading further east.

The showers will be heavy at times in the west, with hail or thunder possible at times.

Further east should see a mix of scattered showers and some sunny spells, it will stay relatively cool with highs of between 6C and 9C.

It will be rather cloudy on Monday with a band of scattered showers mainly affecting western areas. It will stay dry further east generally with moderate to fresh westerly breezes with highest temperatures between 5C and 8C.

Tuesday looks set to be a wet and windy day as a frontal system moves over the country bringing band of rain, possibly heavy at times for southern areas and blustery winds too.

It will be mild during the afternoon with highest temperatures between 9C and 12C as brisk southerly winds turn westerly.