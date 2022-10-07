Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack confirms more storm names will be gender-neutral after Sam, Val and Elliot included in upcoming winter list

More storm names will be gender-neutral in future as the tradition of swapping between girls and boys names is old-fashioned, Met Éireann’s head of forecasting has said.

Evelyn Cusack said that the move was an attempt to modernise, and reflected changing attitudes towards gender in society.

“Hurricanes used to only have female names up until the late 1970s and have swapped between boys’ and girls’ names since then,” she said. “But it’s just a convention – we’re not wedded to it.”

Ms Cusack confirmed the move towards gender-neutral names was first suggested in June by the UK met office, and was supported by the Irish and Dutch offices.

She said choosing gender-neutral names was “more up to date”. She added: “It doesn't make any difference meteorologically.”

The European storm-naming group announced its list of names for the upcoming winter season last month, as voted by members of the public. It included three gender-neutral names: Sam, Val, and Elliot.

In an email to UK and Dutch colleagues at the end of the naming process, Ms Cusack suggested that the group could meet next April to formulate a more concrete plan, adding that she liked the idea of gender-neutral names.

The group met in June to discuss possible names for the 2022/23 winter storm season, according to documents released under Freedom of Information laws.

“All groups will have their names ready and we can all agree then to use each other's names or veto any that are unsuitable.” Ms Cusack wrote in advance of the storm-naming group’s meeting.

It is understood that the use of more gender-neutral names was discussed at the meeting.

On June 11, a person from the Netherlands’ met office wrote to Ms Cusack, saying: “We are totally fine if you put some gender-neutral names on the list.”

The European storm-naming group was first launched by Met Éireann and Britain’s Met Office in 2015 to raise awareness about severe weather and avoid confusion caused by storms being given different names in each country.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute joined the initiative in 2020.

Storms are given a name when they are severe enough to come with an orange or red warning. Red advises “take action” and orange stands for “be prepared”. The meteorological offices use an alphabetical system, normally alternating between male and female names, but excludes Q, U, X, Y and Z.

In February, a red warning was issued in advance of Storm Eunice, which left thousands of homes and businesses without power.

The final list of storm names, announced last month, is: Antoni, Betty, Cillian, Daisy, Elliot, Fleur, Glen, Hendrika, Íde, Johanna, Khalid, Loes, Mark, Nelly, Owain, Priya, Ruadhán, Sam, Tobias, Val, Wouter.

Last year, Ms Cusack objected to the name Toby being used due to its connection to Roots: The Saga of an American Family, a book about slavery in America. She included a link to the Wikipedia page of Kunta Kinte, the story’s main character, in an email to colleagues when vetoing the suggestion. Ms Cusack also previously objected to her own name being used.