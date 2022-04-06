Met Éireann: Yellow wind warning extended for three more counties with ‘hazardous driving conditions’ expected

A Status Yellow wind warning which is currently in place has been extended to include three more western counties with “wave overtopping” and “hazardous driving conditions expected in exposed areas”.

Met Éireann has issued the latest yellow wind alert for counties Clare, Galway and Mayo from 1pm today until 9pm tonight.

“Very strong southwest winds, veering west to northwest are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts along with a possibility of wave overtopping. Hazardous driving conditions are expected in exposed areas,” Met Éireann said.

Meanwhile, the initial wind warning for counties Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo has been extended until 6am tomorrow.

Separately, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for counties Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone from 8pm this evening until 5am tomorrow, with the strong winds expected to bring “travel impacts”.

Meanwhile, a yellow gale warning is in place for coastal areas around Ireland until 6am tomorrow.

“Southwest winds, veering west to northwest will increase to gale force 8 on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, reaching strong gale force 9 at times from Slyne Head to Erris Head to Bloody Foreland,” Met Éireann said.

It comes as outbreaks of rain will become mainly confined to northern areas tonight, with drier and clearer weather developing elsewhere. It will feel very cold though with moderate to fresh westerly winds making for an added wind chill factor, in lowest temperatures of 1C to 4C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with a chance of hail or sleet on high ground and highest temperatures of 7C to 10C with added wind chill factor.

Tomorrow night will be cold and clear, apart from some wintry showers along north and west coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2C to 2C degrees are forecast with a touch of frost forming.

Met Éireann said Friday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers, mainly on hills and mountains, and highest temperatures of 6C to 9C.

Friday night will be largely dry and clear, but temperatures will drop to lows of -2C to 1C with frost forming.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be dry and sunny across much of the country with just light variable breezes and highest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

Meanwhile, it will turn wet and windy on Sunday for much of the day with possible localised flooding, however, it will be milder with highs of 12C to 14C.

