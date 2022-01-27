Met Éireann warns of unsettled weather for month ahead with ‘potential hazards’

Met Éireann’s forecast for the month ahead predicts large spells of high pressure in the south and east of the country, however, a good deal of rain is also on the way as well as “potential hazards” next week.

According to the weather service, high pressure will dominate over Ireland and much of western Europe during in the week ahead, with above average temperatures and below average rainfall.

Its monthly statement added: “Although the dominant airflow appears to be from a mild south westerly direction during the period, the positioning of the centre of the high to the southwest of Ireland in the near Atlantic will also favour a cold north westerly airflow at times, which could bring brief periods of colder temperatures.

"Potential hazards include fog, and occasionally frosty and icy conditions with the chance of wintry showers, chiefly in the north and northwest.”

High pressure will remain in place for the second week of February, but slightly wetter than average conditions are expected over the western half of the country with near normal or just slightly drier than normal conditions further east.

Temperatures will be slightly above average, but there is also a chance of briefly colder interludes which could bring some wintry showers from time to time.

The general trend of high pressure will continue into the third week of the month, with the highest pressure and best conditions remaining in southeast of Ireland.

Met Éireann said temperatures are likely to remain slightly milder than average overall, but warned it “does not rule-out the chance of briefly colder interludes which could bring some wintry precipitation at times”.

According to Met Éireann, the week ending February 24 will follow a similar pattern to the one previous, with high pressure positioned to the southeast of Ireland.

Early indications are that it will be slightly wetter than average for much of the country, but near normal or drier that average near eastern and southern coasts; while temperatures will be slightly above average overall.