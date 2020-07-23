Met Eireann warns of 'unsettled and changeable' conditions with risk of thundery downpours this weekend

While much of Europe basks in a heatwave, Ireland has, until this weekend anyway, been experiencing a period of unusually wet, cold and dull weather

HEAVY rain and unsettled conditions are expected to batter the country over the coming days, Met Eireann has warned.

The wet weather shows no signs of easing up this morning as cloudy and misty conditions will continue with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming heavy at times, particularly in Ulster.

Conditions will turn drier and brighter as the day goes on, with some sunny spells developing through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will reach from 16 to 22 degrees.

Forecasters have predicted some sunny spells in eastern areas on Friday morning, but scattered outbreaks of rain will become widespread and heavy at times throughout the day, especially in Connacht and Ulster.

Saturday morning is expected to be dry with sunny spells, but the good weather won't last long as the forecaster has predicted widespread showers during the afternoon and evening.

Met Eireann has warned that some showers will be heavy and there is the potential for some thundery downpours too.

Sunday will be much the same as Saturday with sunny spells and scattered showers, cloudiest in the far northwest and more persistent rain moving in from the Atlantic during the evening.

