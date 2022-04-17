Met Éireann warns of heavy rain across the country today with yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy rain across the country for Easter Sunday, while a yellow rainfall remains in place for counties Cork and Kerry.

The rain alert for the two Munster counties has been issued until 4 o’clock this afternoon.

"Spells of heavy rain for Kerry and west Cork from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday afternoon with localised flooding possible,” Met Éireann said.

It will be cloudy this morning as rain over much of the country continues to move eastwards, with some eastern parts staying dry until later in the morning. Met Éireann said a clearance of sunny spells and thundery showers will follow from the west along with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are expected.

Tonight, scattered showers will gradually clear north eastwards, becoming mostly dry with clear spells and just some lingering showers near Atlantic coasts. It will be cold, with lowest temperatures of 0 to 5 degrees.

Met Éireann said: “Next week will be unsettled but with good sunny spells at times. Temperatures increasing back to the mid-teens by midweek”.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

Bank holiday Monday will start largely dry with sunny spells but blustery showers will feed in from the west, heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country with a chance of hail. The best of the afternoon sunshine will be over the southern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

On Monday night scattered showers will become mostly confined to Atlantic coastal areas with largely dry conditions and long clear spells elsewhere. Grass frost will develop with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, however, later in the night, a narrow band of rain will move into the northwest.

Met Éireann said early morning rain will fizzle, leaving a day of sunny spells and scattered showers on Tuesday but cloud will start to build in from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees are forecast.

On Tuesday night any lingering showers will die out early, becoming largely dry for a time. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees are expected with mist and fog patches developing. Later in the night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in over the western half of the country.

Met Éireann said there is “some uncertainty” in the forecast for Wednesday but there will likely be light outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing in from the west. with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Thursday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the western half of the country with the possibility of more persistent falls of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees are expected, coolest along eastern and southern coasts.

“Current indications suggest that there will be sunny spells and showers for Friday and the weekend but with good dry periods too. Highest temperatures generally ranging from 12 to 15 degrees,” Met Éireann said.