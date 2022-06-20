Met Éireann has warned hay fever sufferers that the current high pollen count will remain in place over the coming days.

Met Éireann said: “There will be a high to very high risk from grass pollen during warm, dry weather. Nettle pollen will also be airborne.”

Pollen is “very high” in all four provinces today and it will remain high in Munster and Leinster until Wednesday at least.

"The main tree pollen season has finished but lime (linden) trees will soon produce low amounts of allergenic pollen, affecting a minority of hay fever sufferers,” Met Éireann said.

“Grass pollen will be high or very high on warm, dry sunny days. Weed pollen includes low to moderate amounts of plantain and dock and nettle at a high risk in the southern regions in good weather.

“Fungal spores on the increase, with Leptosphaeria, which will increase for a time after rainfall and affect a minority of sufferers, Cladosporium at moderate risk in warm, dry and sunny weather and Alternaria on the increase but still low for now."

Most of the country will experience a good amount of sunshine today, which will bring with it top temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees. This evening it will become cloudier in the northwest with some patchy light rain or drizzle developing near the coast.

Tonight will become increasingly cloudy across Ireland with light rain and drizzle in the northwest spreading south eastwards over much of the country. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees are forecast.

Met Éireann said Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and damp with patchy drizzle, mainly in Munster and Leinster and clearing to the southeast. Through the afternoon and evening some bright or sunny intervals will develop, but a few light showers are forecast too. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees are expected.

Tuesday night will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud, some patchy drizzle and lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be largely dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny intervals. The best of the sunshine will be in the east and south. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees are forecast, coolest in the northwest and warmest in the southeast.

The weather on Thursday will be similar. It will continue mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny spells. The best conditions are expected in the east, with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees.

However, the weather is due to change on Friday. Met Éireann said after a dry start, rain will develop in the west early in the morning and it will gradually spread eastwards across the country. Showers and highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees are forecast. It will be warmest in north Leinster and east Ulster.

“Current in indications suggest that next weekend will be unsettled with low pressure dominating the weather over Ireland, bringing showers or longer spells of rain with temperatures in the mid to high teens and light moderate variable breezes,” Met Éireann said.