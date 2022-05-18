Met Éireann warning of further thunderstorms this afternoon

Following the widespread rain across the country yesterday, Met Éireann has forecast further downpours this afternoon with the possibility of thunderstorms.

This morning will be dry and sunny but Met Éireann has said that in the afternoon rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms, will move west to east over the country, with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

The rain will clear early tonight in lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, colder in isolated spots in Leinster and Munster.

Met Éireann said it will be mainly dry and sunny on Thursday. Isolated showers will develop in Connacht and Ulster in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Thursday night will be mainly dry. Rain will develop in the west of the country and turn heavy in places towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees are forecast.

Met Éireann said rain on Friday morning will clear to scattered heavy showers and sunny spells in the afternoon, with highest temperatures 14 to 16 degrees.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

Showers will ease Friday night and it will be dry for a time with clear spells, in lowest temperatures of 7 to 8 degrees.

Met Éireann said there will be further afternoon showers on Saturday with spells of more persistent rain on Saturday night. Highest temperatures 15 to 17 degrees are expected.

There will be further showers on Sunday with temperatures up to 18 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

"Current indications suggest there will be further showers Monday and Tuesday with light winds and temperatures on the rise towards the end of the outlook period,” Met Éireann said.