Met Éireann: Sunny spells and temperatures of 16 degrees – but heavy showers also expected

Met Éireann said there will be sunny spells and scattered showers today, with some of the showers turning heavy in places. This evening, cloud will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are forecast.

Tonight will be mild, humid and cloudy with rain and drizzle extending eastwards across the country. South westerly winds will increase moderate to fresh, in lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow morning rain and drizzle will clear eastwards. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the west. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees are expected.

Wednesday night will start off mainly dry with clear spells. Rain will develop in the west and spread nationwide overnight, in lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said Thursday will start off mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. The rain will clear south eastwards by early afternoon with bright or sunny spells and one or two showers following from the west and northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees are forecast.

Thursday night will be cool and mainly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog. There may be a few showers near northern coasts, in lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Met Éireann said Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and perhaps one or two light showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees are expected.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be largely dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 14 degrees in the north to 18 degrees in the south.

Sunday will be mainly dry also. However, it will be a bit cooler with highs of 11 to 16 degrees.

"Current indications are that the early days of next week will be a bit more unsettled with some showers,” Met Éireann said.