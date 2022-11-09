Ireland will experience “very mild” conditions for the time of year, along with blustery weather this week, Met Éireann have said.

Wednesday morning will see sunny spells and scattered showers, with showers becoming isolated through the middle of the day.

It will become cloudier in the west this afternoon with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, Met Éireann have forecast.

Wednesday will have highs of 11C -14C, with wind becoming strong near western coasts.

“Mild, humid and very windy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more persistent and at times heavy in the west during the afternoon [on Thursday].

“Highest temperatures of 14C to16C in strong to near gale and gusty southwesterly winds with gales at times along western coasts,” Met Éireann said.

Looking ahead to Friday and the weekend, the national forecaster predicts very mild and blustery up weather with outbreaks of rain becoming persistent and occasionally heavy with an ongoing risk of localised flooding.

Friday will be another mild, cloudy and windy day with outbreaks of rain, heaviest over the western half of the country with localised flooding possible in worst-affected counties. Highs of 14C -16C degrees in mostly fresh and blustery southerly winds.

Rain will generally become lighter and patchier as Friday night progresses with very mild temperatures in the low teens overnight.

Saturday will see some sunny spells in the afternoon, away from the wetter south coast. With highs again around 15C.

Sunday and early next week are forecast to be mixed with rain and dry spells at times with temperatures hovering between 10C-15C during the day.