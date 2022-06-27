Met Éireann said “unsettled” weather is on the way this week with low pressure in the northwest of Ireland feeding in “showery conditions”.

It will be generally dry this morning with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Cloud coming from the Atlantic will bring outbreaks of rain and drizzle to western areas during the afternoon and evening. However, many eastern counties will be dry for much of the day, with highest temperatures of 14C to up to 18C.

It will be wet and breezy tonight with some heavy thundery bursts of rain leading to spot flooding. Lowest temperatures 10C to 13C are forecast.

Met Éireann said lingering overnight rain will clear eastwards on Tuesday morning with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers following for the rest of the day. It will be a milder day with highest temperatures of 14C to 19C.

There will be clear spells and well scattered showers on Tuesday night. The showers will mainly affect western counties towards morning, with lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Met Éireann said showery conditions on Wednesday will affect the western half of Ireland during the first half of the day, before later moving into the eastern half of the country.

Some sharp and possibly thundery bursts will affect eastern counties in the evening. Highest temperatures up to 19C are expected.

Met Éireann said Thursday will be a similar day, with light to moderate westerly winds and scattered thundery showers in the afternoon and evening.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect Atlantic counties on Friday, especially later in the day.

It will be mostly dry elsewhere with sunny spells and well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15C to 20C are forecast.

"Current indications suggest that whilst conditions will settle down to some degrees, some scattered showers are expected too,” Met Éireann said.