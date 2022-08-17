Johanna Cordoba, originally from Chile, but now living in East Wall and Anna Camago, originally from Brazil, but now living in Fairview enjoying the good weather on Dollymount Strand, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Met Éireann said temperatures will range from 16C to 20C today, with sunny spells and light showers in places.

There will be a mostly dry and bright to start, however, a few light showers may linger in the east and northeast. Cloud will then build from the west through the afternoon, bringing outbreaks of light rain and drizzle into western areas by evening time. It will be warmest in the southeast.

Tonight will be cloudy and humid with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to extend across the country from the west. Lowest temperatures will range from 10C to 13C.

Met Éireann said it will be “dull and damp” to start tomorrow with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will become clearer through the afternoon with sunny spells developing, however, a few isolated showers may linger. Highest temperatures of 17C to 21 are expected.

Thursday night will be dry and clear in most areas, but there will be some showers along western counties, with lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Friday will see good sunny spells with scattered showers, and highest temperatures of 15C to 18C.

On Friday night a band of rain is expected to pass over the country on, with possible heavy downpours in northern counties. Lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C are forecast.

Met Éireann said the rain will turn to showers with occasional sunny spells on Saturday. Highest temperatures of 16C to 21C are expected, warmest in the southeast.

Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered showers and lowest temperatures of 12C to 15C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be another dull and wet day with potentially heavy rain early on, giving way to showers later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17C to 22C are forecast, warmest in the southeast.

"Conditions will remain unsettled for the early days of next week with further rain and showers expected. More settled conditions may develop later in the week. Highest temperatures remaining in the mid teens to low twenties,” Met Éireann said.