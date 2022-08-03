Following the high temperatures yesterday, Met Éireann said today will be cooler, with sunny spells and some “heavy showers" expected.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The forecaster said it will become drier across the south and west later in the day as showers become more isolated, with highest temperatures of 16C to 20C.

Tonight scattered showers will continue to feed in from the northwest. The rain will be most frequent in Connacht and Ulster. Many areas will become dry by morning as showers gradually become more isolated, in lowest temperatures of 8C to 10C.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be dry in many areas with just isolated showers, mainly in the west and north.

It will be quite bright also, with long sunny spells developing. However it will feel “fresher than of late” with highest temperatures of 14C to 18C.

On Thursday night showers will continue in Connacht and Ulster and the rain will be heaviest and most frequent in the north. Elsewhere it will be largely dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

The forecaster said Friday will see a good deal of dry weather overall, with some sunshine breaking through and scattered showers, most frequent in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C are expected.

Friday night will be dry for most parts with clear spells. However, patchy light rain and drizzle will affect western and northern coastal areas at times, with lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be dry in many areas with sunny spells and a few light showers. It will be cloudier in Ulster and Connacht with the chance of patchy light rain and drizzle near coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 16C to 20C.

The Forecaster said Sunday will be another mainly dry and bright day with the chance isolated light showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C are expected.

“High pressure will remain dominant for the early part of next week, bringing largely dry conditions with more in the way of sunshine. Temperatures will climb slightly into the high teens or low twenties,” Met Éireann said.