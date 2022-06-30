Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected across the country today, while the east of the country will see the warmest temperatures and some of the heaviest rainfall.

Met Éireann said scattered showers will be most frequent along the east coast early today. Some showers may turn heavy or thundery at times. Highest temperatures today will range from of 15C to 19C.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow rainfall warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down. The warning came into effect at 5am this morning and remains in place until 10am today.

Tonight showers will become more isolated. Cloud will gradually build from the west with patchy drizzle developing on western and northwest coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C are forecast.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will start off cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle across the country. More persistent rain will arrive to western areas in the morning, and gradually spread eastwards through the day, in highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

Tomorrow night persistent rain will gradually clear away to the northeast, with a mix of clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures of 9C to 11C are expected.

Met Éireann said Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals too, particularly later in the day, with highest temperatures ranging from 15C to 17C.

Saturday night will be dry in most areas with some lingering showers along western coasts and lowest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be mainly dry with some good sunny spells, a few showers and highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

Sunday night will be dry in most areas with one or two lingering showers along western coasts and lowest temperatures of 8C to 10C.

It will be mostly dry on Monday with isolated showers, most frequent in western counties, and highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

"Gradually becoming warmer from Tuesday as high pressure begins to dominate. It will stay generally dry through the middle of next week although there will be some showers at times. Daytime temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties,” Met Éireann said.