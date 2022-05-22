Met Éireann says rain early but change coming this afternoon

Met Éireann said rain this morning will clear to leave sunny spells, with the best conditions expected in the east of the country.

After a cloudy start, it will brighten up in the afternoon with good sunny spells and scattered showers. Met Éireann said some of the showers will turn heavy later in the afternoon in Ulster, and perhaps the odd heavy one in north Connacht too. Highest temperatures will range from 14 degrees on the west coast to 18 degrees in the east.

Well scattered showers will continue overnight, mainly over the western half of the country. There will be clear spells, and pockets of mist or fog may form in light west or northwest breezes. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees are forecast.

Met Éireann said widespread showers will develop during Monday morning, mixed with some bright or sunny spells. Showers will turn increasingly heavy during the day, heaviest in the east with the chance of a thundery downpour. It will be a fresher day with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Becoming dry and clear in most areas as showers largely clear early on Monday night. A few showers will continue overnight, mainly in western areas, but they will be isolated. Overnight lows of 6 to 9 degrees are expected.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will be another day of showers but also with good spells of sunshine. Showers will not be as heavy as those on Monday. It will turn cloudier in western areas in the evening, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, coolest in the northwest.

Tuesday night will be dry for a time early on with thickening cloud. Outbreaks of rain will move in from the Atlantic and spread eastwards overnight, in lows of 9 to 11 degrees.

Wednesday will be breezy with showery rain clearing along the east coast early on. Just a few showers with some sunny spells following in a fresh westerly airflow, overall a good deal of dry weather. Met Éireann said it will be quite windy along Atlantic coasts with strong winds for a time there. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees, perhaps reaching 17 degrees are forecast.

Wednesday night will be largely dry with a few showers in Atlantic coastal areas, becoming cloudy or overcast, with lows of 7 to 10 degrees.

Met Éireann said the weather for Thursday is still uncertain, but it is likely to be a cloudy day, with a few showers in the west and northwest. Elsewhere will likely be drier, with highs of 14 to 18 degrees.

"Rather cloudy with a few showers likely on Friday, but overall it looks like it will become more settled for next weekend with signs of high pressure building. Becoming a little warmer too with temperatures rising into the high teens,” Met Éireann said.