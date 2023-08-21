Met Éireann reveals sunniest regions as temperatures climb but showers on the way for some areas

A cyclist in the sunshine at the Bull Wall in Clontarf. Photo: Frank McGrath

There will be bright and sunny spells and scattered showers across much of the country today with especially dry spells in southern counties.

Highest temperatures will range from 17-22 degrees today, warmest in the southeast, with moderate westerly breezes.

"Tonight, there will be clear spells and some further showers in Ulster and north Connacht. It will be cloudier further south with outbreaks of rain developing in the southwest and spreading across much of Munster and south Leinster by morning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.

"Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending over much of Munster and Leinster and with showers across Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light to moderate southwest to west breezes,” Met Éireann said.

7 Day Weather Forecast (22nd of August to 28th of August)

The outlook for the rest of the week is changeable with showers, but a lot of dry weather too. Temperatures will dip slightly, becoming a little cooler and fresher.

"Thursday will bring a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells and some showers, these mainly in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light or moderate westerly winds. Thursday night will be dry apart from a few isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light westerly or variable breezes.

"Friday will be bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes,” Met Éireann said.

Saturday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and a few light showers, these most likely in Connacht and west Ulster. Highest temperatures will range from 16-19 degrees with light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

Sunday will also be mainly dry with light rain and patchy drizzle in places. Highs will range from the mid to late teens.