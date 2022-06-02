Met Éireann predicts June Bank Holiday weekend of sunshine, temperatures to hit 20 degrees

It’s a June Bank Holiday weekend fit for a picnic basket and a generous slather of suncream.

Although scattered rain showers are expected to feature in all areas from early afternoon today until tomorrow morning, temperatures will reach 17 degrees and it will be warmest in the east and southeast.

Once the few showers of the next 24 hours are finished, it’s mainly dry for the bank holiday weekend, perfect for those hoping to soak up the atmosphere at Bloom or planning on completing the Mini-Marathon on Sunday.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday is expected to be dry and sunny across most of the country, although a few showers may push in to southern coastal counties at times.

Highest temperatures are forecast to be 14 to 20 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to be dry with sunny spells in the morning and afternoon, but rain pushing into Leinster and Munster in the evening.

There will be highs of 14 to 19 degrees and it will be coolest in the east and southeast.

Finally, it makes sense to make the most of the Bank Holiday Monday, as bright and sunny spells are expected with highs of 13 to 17 degrees.

According to Met Éireann’s outlook, current indications suggest that the weather will become more unsettled from Tuesday onwards with spells of rain spreading from the southwest.

And temperatures will be in the high teens or low twenties.