Met Éireann pinpoints warmest counties in Ireland this weekend with temperatures set to soar

High pressure is expected to dominate the week ahead. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Temperatures will reach up to 22C in some parts this weekend with more dry and sunny weather predicted by Met Éireann.

The national forecaster has forecast highs of 22C in Connacht across the weekend with counties Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon and Galway set to bask in the heat.

Counties further south are set to enjoy highs of 21C including Cork, Kerry, Clare and Limerick. The counties Donegal, Tyrone and Fermanagh will also see highs of 21C on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures in Co Offaly and Co Westmeath will average around 20C while conditions in Dublin and Waterford will hit the high teens.

Meanwhile, today will be dry with good spells of hazy sunshine as temperatures are set to reach 18C, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be a little cloudier in the north and northwest with highest temperatures ranging between 14C and 18C, warmest in Leinster and Munster, in light northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday will be generally dry with sunny spells, it will be a little cloudier in the north and northwest with just a chance of some light rain or drizzle pushing in during the afternoon and evening.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (22nd-28th of May)

Highest temperatures will generally range between 15C and 20C, warmest in the southeast, in light northwesterly breezes.

The national forecaster said it will stay generally dry and settled through the rest of the week with good sunny spells and above average temperatures.

Thursday will be another dry day with good spells of sunshine. There will be just a slight chance of showers pushing into western areas at times.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 16C and 21C, warmest in Munster, in light northerly breezes.

It will be dry and sunny again on Friday with highest temperatures ranging between 16C and 21C in very light and variable breezes.

On Saturday, it will stay generally dry and sunny for most of the day.

There will be just a slight chance of showers pushing into Connacht and Ulster at times.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C and 22C in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Sunday will stay mostly dry with good spells of sunshine. There will be a slight chance of showers occasionally pushing into Atlantic coastal regions.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 22C in light north to northwest breezes.