Met Éireann names today’s rainiest areas as mostly bright and breezy day expected

It will be mostly dry with occasional showers across much of the country today, Met Éireann has said.

Monday will be breezy with a mixture of cloud and bright spells. Wind will be stronger in the west and northwest with strong gusty winds.

Rain will turn more persistent in the west and northwest before turning heavy in the afternoon.

It will be warmest in eastern counties with highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, the national forecaster said.

Tonight will again be mostly dry and cloudy while rain in the west and northwest will clear to scattered showers overnight and lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

7 Day Weather Forecast (15th of August to 21st of August)

“Tomorrow will bring a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells with scattered showers, mostly dry in southern counties. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the southeast, with light to moderate westerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.

“Mostly dry and clear conditions on Tuesday night with just isolated showers at first, mainly in Atlantic areas. Turning cloudier overnight with some mist or fog patches forming, with a chance of some rain developing in the south. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with very light southwest winds.”

Scattered showers, bright spells and periods of cloud will continue into Wednesday with high temperatures between 16 and 21 degrees.

The outlook for this week is positive overall with mostly dry weather expected along with some showers. Temperatures will cool slightly from midweek.