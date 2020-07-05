Met Eireann issues yellow weather warning for 17 counties

Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for 17 counties as Ireland braces itself for gusts of wind reaching speeds of 100 kmh this afternoon.

A yellow wind warning is in place for all of Connacht, and Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare.

Forecaster Paul Downes warned of thundery downpours as winds are expected to reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmh with gusts of 80 to 100 kmh.

"We have a complex flow situated north of Scotland, bringing in a secondary wave of wind so we're going to have a windy enough day again today as this second wave of wind comes across the country," he said.

"We're expecting some thundery downpours, especially in the northern half the country so it could be very gusty around these thundery showers as well."

The weather warning is valid from 11 am to 6 pm today.

"This evening that wind will move from the west across the country to the east. So by this evening, it'll be clear in the east coast by six o'clock.

"The westerly winds will gradually ease overnight Northwesterly, and we have a ridge of high pressured in building in tomorrow so it will be a slightly better day tomorrow," Mr Downes added.

Online Editors