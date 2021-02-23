Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Tipperary were placed on high flood alert as a Status Orange rain warning was issued with fears up to 100mm of rainfall could hit some mountainous areas.

The Status Orange alert will remain in place for the four counties until 9pm this evening – with a Status Yellow alert in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and all of Connacht.

Even low-lying areas of Cork, Waterford, Kerry and Tipperary could see almost 80mm of rainfall over a 24-hour period – raising flood fears given the already swollen nature of streams, rivers and lakes.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Munster, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo with winds reaching up to 110kmh.

The ESB increased discharges from the Inniscarra Dam in Cork to 225 cubic metres per second in anticipation of the torrential rainfall and confirmed it will carefully monitor the situation given the forecast.

Met Eireann's Liz Walsh warned that flooding is a serious risk in parts of the south and southwest where exceptionally heavy rainfall is likely to hit areas already saturated by recent showers.

The heaviest rainfall is expected along mountainous parts of Cork and Kerry.

Several river valleys including the Lee, Blackwater and Suir are already flooding low lying farmland after heavy rainfall last week.

Councils worked to clear drains and culverts in anticipation of flooding while sand and gel bags were being distributed to business and home owners in communities vulnerable to river flooding.

Both the Garda and Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged anyone undertaking essential journeys to drive with extreme care given the challenging weather conditions.

Motorists were warned to be wary of the risk posed by spot flooding along some secondary and rural roads, particularly low-lying routes near streams and rivers. Some flood-prone roads were being closed as a precautionary measure.

"The rain will be very heavy at times, particularly in the southwest with a risk of localised flooding," Ms Walsh said.

"Tuesday will remain wet and windy as further spells of heavy rain spread northwards across the country with a continued risk of localised flooding."

The weather will remain unsettled throughout the week though brighter spells will emerge on Thursday and into the weekend.

