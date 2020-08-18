Met Éireann issues weather warning for seven counties ahead of Storm Ellen's arrival

While much of Europe basks in a heatwave, Ireland has, until this weekend anyway, been experiencing a period of unusually wet, cold and dull weather

Met Éireann has issued two weather warnings as severe gusts brought by Storm Ellen are expected to batter the country from Wednesday.

A status orange wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford will be in place from 9pm on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.

Storm Ellen is expected to bring severe and potentially damaging winds over Wednesday night and during Thursday.

Associated heavy rain will also bring a risk of flooding.

A status yellow warning for the entire country will take effect from 9pm on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday.

Forecasters have warned Wednesday night and Thursday could see severe gusts with a risk of some disruption and a potential coastal flooding.

As for tonight, it will be mostly dry with some clear spells and misty in places with some fog patches.

Outbreaks of rain are expected to develop in the south by tomorrow morning, with minimum temperatures reaching 11 to 14 degrees.

Rain showers plummeting down in the south and southeast on Wednesday morning will become patchy as it extends northwards.

There will be some dry conditions afterwards but another spell of persistent and heavy rain will develop in south and southwest coastal areas in the evening.

On Thursday, a band of rain will spreading northwards over the country will bring heavy thundery showers.

Conditions will be mild and blustery with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Another spell of wet and windy weather will fall across the country with further heavy thundery bursts to hit on Thursday night.

