Met Eireann issues weather warning as gale force winds to hit

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning as strong winds are set to hit Ireland on Friday.

The warning will be in effect from 6am on Friday, February 8 and will remain in place until 8pm.

Met Eireann warned that the strong winds may form into storm force winds along coastal areas.

Forecast

Today, most of the country will see some heavy rain with the possibility of sleet and snow in the south and west.

Minimum temperatures tonight are expected to be between zero and three degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a mix of sunshine and showers, with rain frequent across the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of six to 10 degrees.

Friday will be very windy with strong to gale force southwest winds and severe gusts. Met Eireann said that rain in the morning will clear eastwards with heavy showers following for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of eight to 10 degrees.

The weather is set to improve for the weekend, as Saturday will be bright and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will range from six to nine degrees. Saturday night will be cold with clear spells and with frost and icy patches developing.

Sunday will be cold and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the west and north. Highest temperatures of five to eight degrees with moderate to fresh northwest winds.

