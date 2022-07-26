Met Éireann issues weather forecast for week leading into August Bank Holiday weekend

Sunny intervals and light showers will dominate the weather across the country for the coming days but a wet end to the week lies in store, Met Éireann have forecast.

Tuesday will be cloudy across the country but with very little rain in the form of light isolated showers at times. Highest temperatures today will range from 15 to 19 degrees, coolest in the northwest, with a light northwesterly or variable breeze.

Most areas will stay dry on Tuesday night as showers become even more isolated and it may feel a bit cooler with lows of 6-11 degrees.

Wednesday morning will begin dry with sunny spells in many areas but cloud will build from the southwest through the afternoon and into the evening, and scattered showers will develop across the country. Highs will again hit 15-19.

Thursday will again see a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with scattered showers, with the rain mainly confined to the east of the country. It will become drier and sunnier towards Thursday evening and temperatures will top 21 degrees in a light easterly or variable breeze.

There are likely to be patches of mist and fog on Thursday night before clearing to leave a dry and sunny morning on Friday.

“However, cloud will build in the west and patches of light rain or drizzle will develop near the coast. Cloud will increase across the rest of the country during the afternoon and evening and rain will develop in the west and north, with some heavy bursts possible,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“The rain will move eastwards on Friday night and showers will develop in the northwest towards morning. It will be milder than recent nights with temperatures staying above 14 to 17 degrees, in a light to moderate southwesterly wind”.

Saturday will begin quite cloudy with scattered showers, but some sunshine is forecast to break through ater in the afternoon and in the evening.

Highest temperatures will vary depending on location with highs of 23 in the southeast and 17 in the northwest.

