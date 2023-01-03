Met Éireann issues two status yellow warnings as wet and windy day in store

It will be wet and windy today with spells of heavy rain bringing the potential for flooding, Met Éireann has said.

There is a Status Yellow rain warning in place for Kerry, which is valid until 8pm. Spells of heavy rain may lead to spot flooding.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Donegal, the alert is valid from 11pm tonight until 3am on Wednesday morning.

Southwest winds will be very strong and gusty, especially near coasts and over high ground.

Highest temperatures today will range between 10C and 13C, in fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds.

It will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers tomorrow, Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures will range between 10C and 13C with moderate to occasionally fresh westerly winds.

The national forecaster said it will become largely dry with isolated showers for a time on Wednesday night.

Cloud and persistent rain will develop over southern counties towards morning. Lowest temperatures will range between 5C and 8C, in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

Thursday will be a wet day as rain becomes widespread and occasionally heavy.

Highest temperatures will range between 7C and 11C with light southerly winds freshening from the southwest during the afternoon.

It will be mainly dry with fog slow to clear on Friday morning. In the afternoon southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh then cloud and rain will develop along western coasts, spreading eastwards during the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 7C and 11C. Friday night will be cold with frost in places.

Saturday will be mainly dry with showers on coasts, turning to sleet at times and with snow on higher ground.

A cold and windy day is likely and showers will become more widespread towards evening.

Current indications suggest Sunday will be cold and windy with showers of sleet and snow, frequent over the west and north and isolated in the east and south.