Met Éireann has issued two separate weather warnings for a number of different counties.

A Status Orange rain warning has been issued for five counties. The warning, covering counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford, came into force at 3.35pm on Wednesday and is valid until 9pm.

The forecaster says heavy falls of rain will continue with surface flooding and poor driving conditions.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has also been issued for 13 counties as well as for Munster and Connacht.

The alert covers counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

The Status Yellow weather warning comes into effect at 8pm on Wednesday and is valid until 10am on Thursday.

Met Éireann says hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost will lead to ice on untreated surfaces.

Meanwhile, tonight will be largely dry and clear, however, on eastern fringes cloud and outbreaks of rain will linger through the night keeping it a little milder there.

Some areas may see patches of sleet and snow also but accumulations where they do occur will generally be small with lowest temperatures of -3C to 3C.

Hazardous conditions can be expected due to a widespread severe frost away from eastern fringes, with ice on untreated surfaces.

Some pockets of dense fog or freezing fog will also occur, in mainly light variable winds.

Any frost, ice and fog will clear on Thursday morning to leave a largely dry and bright morning with sunny spells.

However, cloud will build in from the Atlantic through the afternoon and evening with some patchy drizzle at times, but it will remain dry and bright in the east until later in the day.

It will turn breezier through the day also as light to moderate southerly winds increase fresh to strong during the afternoon with highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Thursday night will become cloudy with rain spreading to most areas from the southwest overnight, turning heavy at times.

It will be quite breezy with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds and lowest temperatures of 4C to 8C.

There will be a wet start to the day on Friday with widespread rain turning heavy in places.

Rain will slowly clear northeastwards through the day with sunny spells and widespread showers following from the southwest.

The showers will be heavy or thundery with hail possible and highest temperatures of 7C to 11C in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday night will be largely dry with clear spells, though there will be scattered showers along Atlantic coasts.

There will be lowest temperatures of -1C to 2C with frost and some icy patches developing in places. Patchy mist and fog will also develop too in light winds.