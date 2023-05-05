Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for 11 counties amid ‘lightning activity’

A thunderstorm warning is currently in place across 11 counties.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstoms for 11 counties that will be in place until 10pm tonight.

With localised thunderstorms and lightning activity in 11 counties, many areas are expected to see heavy downpours.

These counties include Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.

Met Éireann have warned that localised spot flooding is a possibility as a result of any heavy downpours.

On Saturday, there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells with widespread slow-moving showers, heaviest into the afternoon and evening with possible thundery downpours.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 15C and 18C, in light to moderate southerly winds.

Conditions will remain unsettled with rain or showers on most days. It will be mild or warm, especially in sunny spells.

On Sunday, sunny spells and scattered light showers during the morning and early afternoon, followed later by cloudier skies as rain and drizzle gradually extends countrywide, last to arrive to the east.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 19C, warmest in the east, in moderate south to southwest winds.

Monday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered passing showers with a few heavy ones possible.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 18C, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Outbreaks of rain in the west on Tuesday will spread eastwards, with sunny spells and isolated showers following.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C and 16C, with light southwesterly winds freshening and becoming westerly behind the rain.