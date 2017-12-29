Met Eireann has issued two Status Yellow warnings and a Status Orange warning as Storm Dylan prepares to close out 2017.

Met Eireann issues three new weather warning as Storm Dylan approaches

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath.

Heavy or thundery showers in the west spreading eastwards with fresh to strong, gusty westerly winds. This aft showers will become more isolated. 5 to 8°C

Tonight will start off mainly dry with frost developing in Lein, Ulster and north Conn. Rain & sleet will spread NE. 0 to 4°C pic.twitter.com/aJdbbqAjdi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2017

It was issued at 9am today and runs from 9pm on Saturday December 30 until 6am on Sunday, December 31. The warning comes as Storm Dylan approaches Ireland, bringing wind speeds of 60 to 80 km/hr.

It will also bring gusts of 120 km/hr and could also bring with it some coastal flooding. The biggest impact will be felt along Ulster and Connacht.

Met Eireann forecast the storm will reach Ireland on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A Status Yellow wind warning has also been announced for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

It begins at 9pm on Saturday, December 30 and will remain in place until 6am on Sunday, December 31 as southwest winds from Storm Dylan will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr. There is also a Status Yellow snow-ice warning declared for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath from 10pm tonight until 6am Saturday December 30.

This is due to a bout of sleet and snow expected to track across the country tonight. It will turn to rain later.

An Atlantic front will sweep over the country, bringing milder conditions but also wind and rain.

Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers, according to Met Eireann. Highest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees are expected. Storm Dylan will bring renewed strong winds and rain on Saturday night followed by a bright, showery and blustery day on Sunday.

Some areas will experience heavy showers with the best of the clear spells and sunshine likely on New Year's Eve though ground frost will develop in places as we approach the switch to 2018.

Online Editors