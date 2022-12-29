Dogs enjoy a break in the weather on Portstewart strand, Co Derry. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Met Éireann’s Status Yellow wind warning came into force this morning for three counties.

The alert, covering counties Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, came into effect at 5am and is valid until 11am.

The national forecaster said there will be strong to gale force westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h with occasional gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with wave overtopping forecast.

Conditions will remain unsettled over the coming days with further spells of rain and showers. It will turn cold for the weekend with frosts developing.

Meanwhile, it will be windy this morning with fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds, stronger along Atlantic coasts and especially in the northwest.

There will be sunny spells and widespread showers as well, heavy at times with possible hail and isolated thunderstorms. There is also the chance of sleet in the north too.

The showers and winds will ease through the day with good dry periods developing.

Highest afternoon temperatures will range between 5C and 9C. During the evening, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in from the southwest along with strengthening southerly winds.

It will be wet and windy on Friday morning with fresh to strong and very gusty southwesterly winds.

There will be widespread outbreaks of rain at first with heavy falls and localised flooding in places.

Some drier and brighter intervals will develop for the afternoon as winds ease but there will be further showers or longer spells of rain through the day. Highest temperatures will range between 7C and 10C.

On New Year's Eve there will be further showery outbreaks of rain, most widespread at first but good dry periods will develop through the day, especially from mid-afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 5C and 9C generally, cooler though in parts of the north, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

There is a good deal uncertainty in the forecast for New Year's Day, but indications are that rain in the southwest will gradually extend across the country, falling as sleet in places with snow on high ground.

Highest temperatures will range between 3C and 7C generally, milder along southern coasts.

It will gradually become drier overnight but remain cold with lowest temperatures of between -3C and 1C.