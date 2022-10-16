Met Éireann has issued two status yellow warnings for rain and wind today, with heavy rain, thundery downpours, hail and localised flooding possible.

The adverse weather yesterday lead to widespread outages, across the south and west of the country in particular. ESB crews were mobilised early yesterday morning to reconnect over 7,000 homes and business. No major outages have been reported so far today.

Yellow wind and rain warning from 1pm

A status yellow warning for rain and wind has been issued for all 11 counties in Munster and Connacht, from 1pm until 10pm tonight.

Met Éireann said the wind and rain will sweep up across the country from the southwest and reach gale force in places by tonight.

"From Sunday afternoon, a spell of heavy rain will move northwards along with strengthening south-easterly winds,” Met Éireann said.

“Disruption is expected including spot flooding.”

Wind warning from 10pm

A yellow wind alert has been issued for counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Kerry and Limerick from 10pm tonight. The warning for counties Kerry and Limerick is expected to lift by 6am tomorrow, but it has been extended until midday for the remaining six counties.

"Very windy on Sunday night and Monday morning with further heavy showers. Southeasterly winds, veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 50 - 65km/h with gusts of 90 - 110km/h, higher near coasts and exposed areas,” Met Éireann said.

“Disruption is expected.”

The forecast

The forecaster said there will be a mostly calm and dry start this morning with hazy sunshine. Cloud will build from the south through the day, bringing a spell of heavy and thundery rain during the afternoon, with hail and localised flooding possible.

It will become windy with the rain as southeast winds increase fresh to strong and gusty, reaching near gale force at times near exposed coasts and on high ground. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 14C.

It will be very windy tonight with strong southwest winds, and strong gusts at times along Atlantic coasts. Outbreaks of heavy rain will clear northwards overnight, with clear spells to follow. Showers will continue in the west and northwest, with lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Met Éireann said it will continue very windy into tomorrow with fresh to strong westerly winds persisting. Most places will be dry and sunny, with showers persisting in northern counties. Winds will ease in the afternoon, with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C.

Monday night will be cold, dry and mostly clear, with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C.

The forecaster said there will be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells on Tuesday. Cloud will build through the day with rain developing in the southwest and highest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Tuesday night will be breezy with rain, potentially heavy, developing in the south. It will be largely dry and clear over the northern half of the country with lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be a wet day for many areas with persistent and at times heavy falls of rain, especially in the south. It will be another breezy day with highest temperatures of 11C to 15C.

It will continue wet into Wednesday night as the rain moves northwards from the southeast, with clear spells following. It will be mild with lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

“A mostly dry start to Thursday with sunny spells. Rain will return in the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with fresh southeasterly winds,” the forecaster said.

“Remaining unsettled for the rest of the working week and into the weekend.”