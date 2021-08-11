Met Eireann issues Status yellow weather warning for eight counties 

MET Éireann issued a Status Yellow wind warning for eight counties with gusts of up to 100kmh possible on Thursday.

The warning was issued for Cork, Kerry, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo as an Atlantic front will bring unseasonably strong winds for coastal parts and exposed mountain areas.

Swimmers and water sports enthusiasts have been urged to exercise caution given that the winds will deliver very rough sea conditions along the south and west.

Water safety officials have urged people to stay away from seas in the areas impacted until after the alert is fully lifted.

Winds will reach mean speeds of 50kmh but may gust to 90kmh or even 100kmh in coastal or exposed mountain areas.

The alert will come into effect between 6am and 8am on Thursday and will remain in force in some counties until 3pm.

A Status Yellow gale warning has also been issued for fishermen and sailors from Mizen Head to Erris Head and Fair Head with winds likely to reach gale or strong gale force.

All boat operators have been urged to exercise caution.

The warnings were issued as Met Éireann's Emer Flood said Thursday will prove an unseasonably windy day.

"Thursday will be a very windy day with fresh to strong and gusty -southwest winds, reaching gale force on Atlantic coasts with very rough seas," she said.

"There will be some rough conditions across inland lakes too. Showery outbreaks of rain will move into the western half of the country in the morning, heaviest in the northwest and will extend eastwards into the afternoon."

"There will be some good sunny spells early on in the east and later across other areas. Showers will become well scattered at that point with moderating southwest winds and temperatures of 16C to 19C."

"Friday will be a blustery day with fresh southwest winds, strong at times near coastal areas especially in the north and northwest."

"There will be sunny spells and showers, showers frequent across the west and north with dry spells in the southeast and highest temperatures of 16C to 20C."

"Saturday will see sunny spells and showers across the northern half of the country. It will be cloudy further south with a spell of persistent rain moving up across Munster throughout the day and highest temperatures of 16C to 19C."

"There is some uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday but it will likely be a mix of showers and dry spells, with overnight rain lingering in some southern parts during the morning and highest temperatures of 17C to 20C."