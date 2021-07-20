Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow high temperatures warning across the country.

The heatwave nationwide looks set to continue for the rest of the week, with temperatures expected to reach highs of between 27C and 30C.

"High temperatures continuing this week with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night,” the national forecaster said.

“Daytime maximum temperatures generally 27 to 30 degrees Celsius with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20 degrees.”

The warning is in place between 1pm today until 9am on Friday.

Read More

Glorious conditions are expected today, while it is anticipated that tomorrow could see the hottest day yet.

The warning comes after Met Éireann reported the hottest day of the year on Saturday with a temperatures of 29.5 degrees reported in Athenry, Co Galway at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, the hottest day ever in Northern Ireland was recorded on Saturday when a temperature of 31.2C was recorded in Ballywatticock, County Down, at 3.40pm.