Met Éireann issues Status Yellow thunderstorm warning

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for one county.

The alert, which covers county Wexford, is valid until 5pm this evening.

The national forecaster said there will be thunderstorms with heavy downpours and a chance of hail.

Potential impacts include spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, showers in the west and southwest are spreading eastwards and becoming more widespread.

There will be some heavy periods with possible thunder, while at other times during the day the rain will clear leaving sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

Light southwest winds will increase moderate westerly at times this afternoon and evening, Met Éireann says.

Showers are expected to continue through to tonight, merging into longer spells of rain at times in the west and northwest. Meanwhile in the east and southeast the showers are expected to be more scattered with longer drier and clearer intervals occurring.

Temperatures will drop to between 7C and 10C in light to moderate southwest winds tonight. Winds will be fresher near Atlantic coastal areas.

Rain is expected to follow into tomorrow. It will start off mostly cloudy before showers become widespread in the morning.

Periods of sun will break through during the day, but the showers will remain widespread with some heavy and possibly thundery downpours.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly, with highs ranging between 12C and 15C in moderate west to southwest winds, fresher near the Atlantic coasts.

It will become duller during the day with outbreaks of heavy and possibly thundery rain developing in the northwest in the evening. This rain will move southeastwards over the country overnight, followed by showers.

Westerly winds are expected to be light to moderate, with fresh to strong winds along the Atlantic coasts, veering northwest with the passage of the rain.

Temperatures will be moderate, ranging between 6C and 10C, coldest in Ulster.