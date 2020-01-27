Met Eireann issues Status yellow snow and ice warning for entire country

HEAVY snow brought flights to a standstill at Knock Airport yesterday while a Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place for the entire country until midday tomorrow.

HEAVY snow brought flights to a standstill at Knock Airport yesterday while a Status Yellow snow/ice warning is in place for the entire country until midday tomorrow.

Met Éirenn warned of hazardous conditions in places tomorrow morning due to compacted snow and ice.

The Status Yellow warning is in place until 12pm tomorrow.

Further snow showers are expected to today, with the heaviest of these in the southwest, west and north.

Heavy snow blanketed counties Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo yesterday.

Some flights from the Ireland West Airport at Knock in Co Mayo were diverted to Dublin as airport workers struggled to clear the runway.

Meanwhile, a nationwide weather advisory from Met Éireann warning of hail, sleet and snow showers remains in effect until 3pm tomorrow.

Snow showers are most likely to develop in Ulster and Connacht and on high ground.

Tuesday will get off to a cold and frosty start as overnight temperatures were expected to dip to below -2C in some areas, with extensive frost.

The west is expected to bear the brunt of frequent wintry showers today along with a risk of hail and thunder.

Temperatures will remain on the cold side, reaching daytime highs of just 4C to 7C with strong westerly winds.

Online Editors